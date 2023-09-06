Sometimes in one’s small town, sight is lost of the efforts made in populous areas to drastically change the thinking of people. Alluring presentations, sometimes blatant, other times subtle in their presentation, seek to destroy that with which we are privileged to live and prosper as a free people.
Those tactics of deception should not come as a surprise to anyone who is grounded in Biblical Truth. Jesus, when facing the hypocritical religious leaders of his day addressed with blistering condemnation ... “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me (John 8:44-45 NIV)!
Indeed, the Adversary is well-seasoned in his art of deception and lying. Manifesting his evil trait in eternity past, Satan, then known as Lucifer, led an angelic revolt against God.
The Apostle John records that rebellion .... “His tail swept a third of the stars [angels] out of the sky and flung them to the earth” (Rev 12:4 NIV). He had cleverly succeeded in convincing these angelic beings that he could be God.
Having failed in that, the Adversary of God appeared in the Garden with his deceitfully polished words. The writer of the Pentateuch, Moses, acknowledged Satan’s stealth in speaking to Eve ... “Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’” (Gen 3:1 NIV)?
Having succeeded in deceiving Eve, he has been on a relentless pursuit to destroy God’s purposed plan to redeem man from the destructive ramifications of sin. Fully aware of the promise of a Savior who would bear the sins of humanity, and having failed to prevent the coming of the Savior for that purpose, Satan directed his attack against Jesus Christ.
Both Matthew and Luke record the confrontation of the epitome of good and evil. “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, where for forty days he was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and at the end of them he was hungry. The devil said to him, ‘If you are the Son of God, tell this stone to become bread.’ Jesus answered, ‘It is written: “Man does not live on bread alone.”’ The devil led him up to a high place and showed him in an instant all the kingdoms of the world. And he said to him, ‘I will give you all their authority and splendor, for it has been given to me, and I can give it to anyone I want to. So if you worship me, it will all be yours.’ Jesus answered, ‘It is written: “Worship the Lord your God and serve him only.”’ The devil led him to Jerusalem and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. ‘If you are the Son of God,’ he said, ‘throw yourself down from here. For it is written: “He will command his angels concerning you to guard you carefully; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.”’ Jesus answered, ‘It says: “Do not put the Lord your God to the test.”’ (Luke 4:1-12 NIV).
Satan’s high-sounding words and lies were no match against God’s Truth ... “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Heb 4:12 KJV). Undaunted, Satan would arrogantly continue his desperate attempt to prevent Christ from going to the Cross, for that would seal his doom.
