Athletes are familiar with the process of qualifying for various races. Points are garnered when winning certain events that permit entrance into larger, more highly competitive games. The criteria for entering the spiritual life and relationship with God differs from that of the sports world. While earthly achievement is used to qualify for sporting events, entrance into a spiritual relationship with God is devoid of all human merit.
The Apostle Paul frequently used the games of his day to describe the necessity of training to be an effective participant. However, he never stated that any type of merit or work was required in order to have a relationship with God. He declared to the Christians in Ephesus and the surrounding cities ... “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast” (Eph 2:8-9 NIV).
This was no doubt a shocking statement, for it is within the nature of man to seek the applause of others for his or her accomplishments. That attitude was first manifested in the Garden of Eden when Cain brought his produce as an offering for sin. It was rejected by God because the best actions of man fall short of the perfection of God. Abraham succinctly expressed the Truth in replying to Isaac ... “God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering, my son” (Gen 22:8 NIV).
Centuries would transpire until the day that John the Baptizer would proclaim ... “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! This is the one I meant when I said, ‘A man who comes after me has surpassed me because he was before me’” (John 1:29b-30 NIV). Faith directed toward the Lamb, who on the Cross was judged for the sins of each individual in human history, would bring eternal life and entrance into God’s family. Though the new believer was by position in Christ an adult son or daughter, in life they were spiritual infants. Spiritual nourishment was needed for growth – the teaching of the Word of God.
Accurate Biblical instruction would reveal that the individual, upon believing in Christ as their Savior had now acquired an unseen enemy. Peter gave warning with these words ... “Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8 NIV). Satan’s efforts to neutralize the believer would be thwarted by fulfilling the admonition to ... “Grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” 2 Peter 3:18 NIV). The Psalmist would say ... “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you. Praise be to you, O LORD; teach me your decrees” (Ps 119:11-12 NIV).
Why the necessity of learning God’s Word? Because ... “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path. I have taken an oath and confirmed it, that I will follow your righteous laws” (Ps 119:105-106 NIV). Those who claim that Christianity and the spiritual life are a health and wealth religion free from adversity are devoid of Truth and should not be given a hearing. Living the Christ-centered life will not be trouble free.
Therefore, it requires God the Holy Spirit working in and through us to accomplish God’s plan for each individual believer. The Spirit of God uses His Word in the thinking of the Christian to accomplish His will. Paul wrote ... “for it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose” (Phil 2:13NIV). He reminded the Ephesians ... “For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Eph 2:9-10 NIV). It may be a rude awakening to some Christians that God is not interested in human ability but only in their availability. What He accomplishes in the spiritual race then becomes that which brings Him glory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.