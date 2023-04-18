When the phrase “they are a know it all” is attributed to an individual, it is generally not a compliment. In view is an individual whose self-esteem is inflated. The Apostle Paul writing to the churches in Rome said ... “For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the measure of faith God has given you” (Rom 12:3 NIV).
That sound advice came from an individual to whom was given more divine revelation than any other apostle. Paul acknowledged that it was not his intellectual ability that contrived the content of his epistles, but rather God in grace revealing to Him the truths so pertinent to the Church Age. “I want you to know, brothers, that the gospel I preached is not something that man made up. I did not receive it from any man, nor was I taught it; rather, I received it by revelation from Jesus Christ” (Gal 1:11-12 NIV).
Prior to his conversion, Paul was steeped in Judaism and had become the chief persecutor of Christians. “But when God, who set me apart from birth and called me by his grace, was pleased to reveal his Son in me so that I might preach him among the Gentiles, I did not consult any man, nor did I go up to Jerusalem to see those who were apostles before I was, but I went immediately into Arabia and later returned to Damascus. Then after three years, I went up to Jerusalem to get acquainted with Peter and stayed with him fifteen days. I saw none of the other apostles — only James, the Lord’s brother. I assure you before God that what I am writing you is no lie” (Gal 1:15-21 NIV). If anyone had reason to boast, it would have been Paul. He was a scholar of the Hebrew Scriptures and knew of those God had used to accomplish great tasks. He recognized that some of God’s servants were susceptible to arrogance creeping into their thinking.
For example, God promised Gideon a great victory over the Midianites with only three hundred men. When giving instruction to his soldiers, a flaw in Gideon surfaced ... “When I and all who are with me blow our trumpets, then from all around the camp blow yours and shout, ‘For the LORD and for Gideon” (Judg 7:18 NIV). He just had to add his name to the battle cry though it would be the Lord’s victory. Elijah, a great servant of God, experienced victory over the prophets of Baal. Yet, when Jezebel threatened his life ... “Elijah was afraid and ran for his life. When he came to Beersheba in Judah, he left his servant there, while he himself went a day’s journey into the desert. He came to a broom tree, sat down under it and prayed that he might die. “I have had enough, LORD,” he said. “Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors” (1 Kings 19:3-4 NIV).
Paul references Elijah thoughts ... “Lord, they have killed your prophets and torn down your altars; I am the only one left, and they are trying to kill me”? And what was God’s answer to him? “I have reserved for myself seven thousand who have not bowed the knee to Baal” (Rom 113-4 NIV). Elijah manifested the human tendency to put one’s eyes on self. Therefore, Paul admitted to the Corinthian believers concerning himself ... “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly great revelations, there was given me a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Cor 12:7-9 NIV). Though Paul had been saved by grace through faith in Christ, he would be challenged to depend on God’s grace sufficiency and not his own ability.
