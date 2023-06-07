The complexities of life at times overwhelm as evidenced in the increasing rate of addiction, depression and suicide. Even those who have placed their faith in Christ as Savior can manifest these conditions.
The ministry of Elijah is an example of both success and failure. The prophet faced King Ahab and proclaimed ... “As the LORD, the God of Israel, lives, whom I serve, there will be neither dew nor rain in the next few years except at my word” (1 Kings 17:1 NIV). The prophet experienced divine provision and protection ... “Then the word of the LORD came to Elijah: “Leave here, turn eastward and hide in the Kerith Ravine, east of the Jordan. You will drink from the brook, and I have ordered the ravens to feed you there.” So he did what the LORD had told him. He went to the Kerith Ravine, east of the Jordan, and stayed there. The ravens brought him bread and meat in the morning and bread and meat in the evening, and he drank from the brook) 1 Kings 17:2-5 NIV). Later, Elijah is blessing the home of the widow of Zarephath ... “For this is what the LORD, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the LORD gives rain on the land.’” She went away and did as Elijah had told her. So there was food every day for Elijah and for the woman and her family. For the jar of flour was not used up and the jug of oil did not run dry, in keeping with the word of the LORD spoken by Elijah” (1 Kings 17:14-16 NIV). Furthermore, God used Elijah to resuscitate the widow’s son who became ill and died. Perhaps his greatest victory was over the prophets of Baal. “At the time of sacrifice, the prophet Elijah stepped forward and prayed: “O LORD, God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are God in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command. Answer me, O LORD, answer me, so these people will know that you, O LORD, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again.” Then the fire of the LORD fell and burned up the sacrifice, the wood, the stones and the soil, and also licked up the water in the trench. When all the people saw this, they fell prostrate and cried, “The LORD-he is God! The LORD-he is God” (1 Kings 18:36-39 NIV)!
However, the Adversary soon attacked Elijah. His faith in the One who would die on the Cross for His sins was challenged. Scripture records ... “Now Ahab told Jezebel everything Elijah had done and how he had killed all the prophets with the sword. So Jezebel sent a messenger to Elijah to say, “May the gods deal with me, be it ever so severely, if by this time tomorrow I do not make your life like that of one of them.” Elijah was afraid and ran for his life. When he came to Beersheba in Judah, he left his servant there, while he himself went a day’s journey into the desert. He came to a broom tree, sat down under it and prayed that he might die. “I have had enough, LORD,” he said. “Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors” 1 Kings 19:1-4 NIV).
God would eventually remove Elijah from the scene. However, a future prophecy concerning the prophet remains unfulfilled. “See, I will send you the prophet Elijah before that great and dreadful day of the LORD comes. He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers; or else I will come and strike the land with a curse” (Mal 4:5-6 NIV).
Elijah failed at times, but God of grace would have him accomplish his prophetic mission decreed in eternity past. That day occurs in the Tribulation.
