Everyone can relate to hearing the words “watch where you are going.” Remember, to “look up” and not down at your feet as you walk or run? Those words were usually spoken by someone who cared for our well-being.
In the Psalms, David was caused to think of things that transcend the adversities of life as he climbed the steps to the temple. His song of ascents lifted the soul to its ultimate source of all strength and help. “I lift up my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth” (Ps 121:1-2 NIV). These words direct the attention of the troubled soul to the source of all comfort, the LORD.
Though the beauty and majesty of mountains are inspiring, they are not the source of spiritual strength. Lifting the eyes to the mountains spoke of seeking God’s help when overwhelmed by the adversities of life. The Exodus generation were often rebellious and thus experienced divine discipline.
“They traveled from Mount Hor along the route to the Red Sea, to go around Edom. But the people grew impatient on the way; they spoke against God and against Moses, and said, “Why have you brought us up out of Egypt to die in the desert? There is no bread! There is no water! and we detest this miserable food!” Then the LORD sent venomous snakes among them; they bit the people and many Israelites died. The people came to Moses and said, “We sinned when we spoke against the LORD and against you. Pray that the LORD will take the snakes away from us.” So Moses prayed for the people. (Num 21:4-7 NIV).
This account not only revealed the negative attitudes of the people, but also the compassion of their leader, Moses. God in grace would provide the means by which those bitten could be healed. The LORD said to Moses, “Make a snake and put it up on a pole; anyone who is bitten can look at it and live.” So Moses made a bronze snake and put it up on a pole. Then when anyone was bitten by a snake and looked at the bronze snake, he lived” (Num 21:8-9 NIV).
God was presenting to that generation and future ones, a vivid picture of the Cross of Christ. “Just as Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so the Son of Man must be lifted up, that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life” (John 3:14-15 NIV).
The common element in both quotations was faith directed to that which was lifted up. Unless the instructions were believed, death would ensue. For the Exodus generation, it was a matter of physical life or death. In the spiritual realm, faith expressed toward the One on the Cross would provide eternal life with God. There would be the potential to experience on earth an abundant spiritual life regardless of external factors and challenges. Jesus said ... “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10b NIV).
Jesus, knowing that He would be rejected as Israel’s Savior and King, spoke of the future great Tribulation when a remnant of the Jews will receive Him as their Messiah. “On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. Men will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken. At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near” (Luke 21:25b-28 NIV).
Then the prophecy given by David will be fulfilled ... “Lift up your heads, O you gates; be lifted up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in. Who is this King of glory? The LORD strong and mighty, the LORD mighty in battle” (Ps 24:7-8 NIV).
