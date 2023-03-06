The ever-on-going search for peace among peoples and nations is one of the oldest endeavors in human history. It is marked by colossal failure. Peace cannot be achieved due to the nature of man.
Though many seek to refute that man is born possessing a sin nature, that is counter to God’s assessment and Word. The Apostle Paul declares God’s verdict ... “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom 3:23 NKJV). Scripture reveals that from man’s nature comes rebellion toward God, hatred toward others, lusts, greed, hostility, anger, vengeance and revenge. Those traits eliminate any possibility of peace existing in one’s self or among peoples.
The prophet Ezekiel’s prognosis of no peace for Israel was bleak with severe consequences. The nation had listened to the lies of false prophets ... “because they have seduced My people, saying, ‘Peace!’ when there is no peace” (Ezek 13:10 NKJV).
So, the question must be asked – is peace attainable?
An affirmative answer requires an understanding of Scripture. Rather than depend on opinion, it is wise to seek peace at its source ... “For He Himself [Christ] is our peace” (Eph 2:14 NKJV). On the eve of His betrayal and arrest, Jesus gave final instructions to His disciples. They needed encouragement as sadness, doubts and fears would trouble their souls upon seeing Jesus condemned and crucified. Jesus said to them ... “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27 NJKV).
Jesus was speaking of fellowship, that of having the peace of God in their most inner being. These disciples, with the exception of Judas Iscariot, already possessed peace with God. That peace, one of relationship with God, had become theirs through simple faith in the yet to occur work of Christ on the Cross. The following day, the humanity of Christ would fulfill the promise of a Savior and be judged for the sins of every individual. The words of the Apostle Paul stated in retrospect the reality of the Cross ... “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom 5:8-9 NKJV). That sacrificial act made possible for man to have relationship with the God of the universe.
However, daily fellowship, experiencing the peace promised by Jesus to His disciples and available to every believer, required both knowledge of the Word and its proper application. The prophet Isaiah wrote concerning the peace of God available to those who possessed a relationship with God. “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You” (Isa 263 NKJV). Paul prayed ... “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in (the) believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Rom 15:13 NKJV). That fellowship with inner peace is the result of trusting what God has promised, believing it by faith, and resting in the assurance that His answer benefits the Christian and He is glorified in it.
In his epistle to the churches in Philippi, Paul wrote ... “Be anxious for nothing, [stop worrying about anything] but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:6-7 NKJV).
John, citing the words of Jesus wrote ... “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world” (John 16:13 NKJV).
Therefore, every believer should be encouraged that peace in their soul, regardless of any external turmoil or disappointment, can be a reality. While human effort cannot attain peace, the Holy Spirit can produce in every Christian His fruit ... “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control (Gal 5:22-23a NIV).
