MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kalea Weaver reads from the book of 1 Corinthians Tuesday morning during the Holy Week Scripture Reading on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
The annual reading will continue 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday.
Several local churches are adapting Sunday’s Easter services to social distancing rules to help fight the coronavirus, and several are also involved in an online revival to begin Monday on the Hopewell Baptist Church Facebook page.
