MOULTRIE, Ga. — Charlie A. Gray Junior High School took home three Bronze medals from the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Atlanta March 10-12. From left are Siya Patel, Anabelle Brooks and Jaelyn Weir. They are eligible to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, and represent C.A Gray at the International Leadership Conference this June.
HOSA wins 3 Bronze medals
Joshua Eric Poole, 35, of Moultrie, Georgia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Visit www.bakerfhga.com for funeral arrangements. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
