HOSA State Leadership Conference

Submitted photo

Charlie A. Gray Junior High School took home three Bronze medals from the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Atlanta March 10-12. From left are Siya Patel, Anabelle Brooks and Jaelyn Weir. They are eligible to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, and represent C.A Gray at the International Leadership Conference this June.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Charlie A. Gray Junior High School took home three Bronze medals from the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Atlanta March 10-12. From left are Siya Patel, Anabelle Brooks and Jaelyn Weir. They are eligible to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, and represent C.A Gray at the International Leadership Conference this June.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you