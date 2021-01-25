MOULTRIE, Ga. — Take a tour through the history of hunting in the South with the Colquitt County Arts Center’s newest exhibit “The Evolution of the Hunt.”
The exhibit features 37 works created by multiple artists on loan from Jeff Whiddon. The collection includes paintings, drawings, photographs, and posters depicting wildlife and hunting.
The public is invited to view the gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. until Feb. 26 at 401 7th Avenue S.W. Moultrie. To learn more visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.