Myra Hurst will walk attendees through the basics to create a red barn painting from start to finish during a three-day workshop Oct. 2-4.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fans of local artist Myra Hurst can soon enjoy a three-day workshop all about painting with oils.

The class will be held at the Colquitt County Arts Center Oct. 2-4. Hurst will walk you through the basics to create a red barn painting from start to finish. The price is $300 for a full three days of instruction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists are welcome to bring their own supplies or pay $25 for supplies to be made available to them at the workshop.

Registration is available in the Arts Center office or online at colquittcountyarts.com. For questions call 229-985-1922.  

