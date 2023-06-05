Jacobs to speak at Sinner Friend Baptist Church

HARTSFIELD — The Rev. Antonio Jacobs will speak at the church anniversary service at Sinner Friend Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 11, in Hartsfield.

