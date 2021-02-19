CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recently congratulated Jaheim Ward of Moultrie, Ga., on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2021 semester.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.5 GPA qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Austin Peay State University, which U.S. News and World Report recently named one of the top 25 regional public schools in the South, prides itself on graduating 41% of its students with no debt, according to a press release from the school.
“And in 2018, the university implemented a 43.5 percent out-of-state tuition reduction as a way of improving diversity at the regional university,” the release said. “In many cases, Austin Peay's tuition rates are now below what universities in other states offer their own residents.”
