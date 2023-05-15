VALDOSTA — Jared Lee Collum of Moultrie is the recipient of the 2022-2023 Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Outstanding Student Award at Valdosta State University.
Collum was recognized during VSU's annual Academic Honors Program on April 27.
The Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Outstanding Student Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.
"The key to success in anything is discipline," he shared. "There are many times I didn't feel like going to class or doing my assignments. However, I did it anyway. I'm incredibly thankful that my discipline has produced this achievement."
Collum graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Minor in Entrepreneurship during VSU's 235th Commencement on May 6.
As a student at VSU, Collum served as president of the Valdosta State Investment Group and was an active member of Beta Gamma Sigma: The International Business Honor Society, The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization, Sigma Alpha Pi: The National Society of Leadership and Success, and Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors Organization. He passed the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, which is a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority examination for prospective securities industry professionals, and he obtained Georgia life, accident, and sickness insurance licenses.
Collum's commitment to academic, service, and leadership excellence resulted in him earning repeated Dean's List honors, the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Finance Scholarship, and the President's Award for Academic Excellence, which is presented to a high-performing graduating student in each of VSU's six colleges, including the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. He was a Georgia HOPE Scholar.
Collum plans to work as a client service associate / financial advisor-in-training at Pentas Wealth Management, a financial advising firm in downtown Moultrie.
"My career goals include becoming a financial advisor and helping individuals and institutions achieve their financial goals," he said.
His supportive family includes parents Rick and Donna Collum, sister Danielle Collum, and fiancee Alaina Taylor. He attends Autreyville Baptist Church.
