MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Nov. 10, 2020 John Benning Chapter celebrated its 110th year of “Women in Service to America” by hosting a luncheon at the Colquitt County Arts Center in Moultrie.
To open the festivities, chapter Regent Jean Gay introduced Georgia State Society DAR officers, State Regent O.B. McCorkle, State Treasurer Kay Ragan, and Director of District 4 Mary Kuntz. Other guests included regents and members from surrounding cities. Following recognition of other past John Benning Chapter regents in attendance, Paula Neely and Nancy Coleman, Regent Gay introduced the chapter’s chaplain, Mickie Hancock who led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States and the American’s Creed, followed by the blessing.
The speaker for the event was GSSDAR 2020-2022 State Regent, O. B. McCorkle. Mrs. McCorkle shared her vision for the State Society including the ongoing restoration of GSSDAR’s Meadow Garden, home of George Walton, signer of the Declaration of Independence from Georgia, as well as the continued support and contributions of the Gateway Scholarship Fund at Berry College. State Regent McCorkle also encouraged chapter members to continue veterans activities as well as supporting active military personnel.
On display were John Benning Chapter’s charter, scrapbooks from past years, and the current scrapbook, which recently won a GSSDAR State First Prize ribbon. A Patriot Board listing Revolutionary ancestors of John Benning’s current membership with corresponding official state seals was also on display, along with state and national certificates of award showing outstanding service to DAR by the John Benning Chapter.
Regent Gay gave a list of outstanding chapter accomplishments for the past 10 years which included a first-place state award for DAR Medal of Honor recipient and also a first-place state award for Outstanding Veteran Volunteer. Other accomplishments included actively supporting veterans in our community through Quilts of Valor Presentations and Wreaths Across America. As a commemorative partner with US Department of Defense for the 50th Commemoration for the Vietnam War, the chapter produced a USO-style show honoring Vietnam War veterans, which won a 2019 national first place award from NSDAR. The chapter was also instrumental in securing a $10,000 DAR grant for digitization of Moultrie Observer files for Odom Genealogy Library. In addition to the chapter’s ongoing projects to perpetuate the Society’s goals of historic preservation, patriotism, and education, other chapter highlights were the organizing of the Thigpen Trail Society Children of the American Revolution, the adoption of the Colquitt County High School JROTC, and of establishing an annual community-wide Flag Retirement Ceremony for the Flag of the United States of America.
A skit based on historical facts of the 1890 forming of the National Society DAR and of John Benning Chapter’s organization in 1910 was presented by Regent Gay and Sunni Rosa.
Following the luncheon, members adjourned to Westview Cemetery to place flowers at the grave of Ellen McNeill Vereen, organizing regent for the John Benning Chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.