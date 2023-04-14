STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Members of the John Benning Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, recently attended the Georgia State Society NSDAR State Conference in Stone Mountain. The Moultrie-based chapter was recognized for its promotion of the National Society’s missions of education, historic preservation and patriotism during 2022, according to a press release from the organization..
Awards included State Honor Roll, Chapter Achievement Award – Blue Ribbon Level, and Hightower Award (for support of DAR Schools).
The chapter received Best Chapter Report Awards for Commemorative Events–Small Chapter, Historic Preservation, and Service for Veterans–Small Chapter, 2nd place.
In the area of service to veterans, the chapter received Best Veteran Project Small Chapter–Wreaths Across America; 50th Commemorative of Vietnam War: Multiple Events by Single Chapter; Wreaths Across America Ceremony-2nd Place; and Exceptional Participation: Wreaths Across America and WAA Mobile Education Exhibit.
In the society’s mission of historic preservation, the chapter was recognized for Best Community Collaboration-Moultrie Historic District Signs Project; Best Community Engagement-Pope’s Museum Preservation, Inc. Event; and Best Historic Preservation Award Ceremony-Pope’s Museum Preservation, Inc.
The chapter was also recognized for its promotion of The Flag of the United States, National Defense, Gen. William Moultrie Day, America 250! and Women in American History. The chapter also received NSDAR Southeast Division Service to Veterans for Missing Man Table.
Several chapter members received individual recognition including Outstanding Use of Technology – Chapter Regent Paula Neely and NSDAR Southeast Division Service to Veterans Wreaths Across America – Susan Turner. Jean Gay graduated from the Members Course. Nancy Coleman, president of the GSS State Chairmen Club, presided at the SCC annual meeting and served as state chair for the Commemorative Events Committee.
