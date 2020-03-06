FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Joseph Law was promoted to the rank of major in the U.S. Army on Feb. 21.
Major Law is currently attending the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The CGSC educates and develops leaders for full-spectrum joint, interagency, and multinational operations; acts as the lead agent for the Army’s leader development programs; and advances the art and science of the profession of arms in support of Army operational requirements, according to a press release about the promotion.
Law will graduate from the CGSC course in June of this year and continue service in the U.S. Army Acquisition Corps on assignment in Warren, Mich.
His parents, wife Mary Helen and three children Zachary, Charlotte, and Ivy attended the promotion ceremony. He is the son of Cecil and Jennifer Law, and the son in law of Wandall and Jean Norman of Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.