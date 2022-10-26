MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club has held two events this year to support the clients of Hope House.
Each year the club’s president picks an area of focus for the club’s Community Involvement Project. Citing a firm belief in the sanctity of life, President Jessica Grantham chose Hope House.
The Hope House is a Christian-based, local, nonprofit, crisis pregnancy center reaching women with unplanned pregnancies.
“Since becoming a clinic in 2018, 67 babies have been saved from abortion and many others were given the support and resources to help have thriving and joyful pregnancies/births,” the Junior Woman’s Club said in a press release. “The Hope House is currently serving more than 40 mothers, either in prenatal or parenting classes.”
In April, mothers participated in “A Day for Her.” They enjoyed a flower arrangement activity with Better Half Farms, had maternity pictures taken by Connie Southwell, were given a gift basket full of items to pamper themselves, snacked on delicious dessert, and enjoyed conversations with other mothers and club women.
In September, the same mothers and all their children participated “A Day for Them.” They held a Dustmade workshop with Leah Garcia where they created a keepsake dish with their little ones, had family pictures taken by Connie Southwell, were given a gift basket full of goodies and community resources to help aid in their success of motherhood, given an age appropriate toy or needed items for each of their children, snacked on delicious brunch, signed their children up for Imagination Library, and again enjoyed community with other families and club women, the club release said.
MJWC was also able to help stock the Mommy Mall at the Hope House with generous donations of diapers, wipes, baby clothes and baby items given by the community, the club said. Mothers can shop at this mall for items they might need for their children by completing parenting classes and earning points at the Hope House.
"In light of the recent Roe vs. Wade decision,” Grantham said, “there’s never been a more important time to find ways to support both expectant mothers and those who have recently delivered babies. The Hope House has ample opportunities to support these families, and it has been an honor to work with them, get to know some of these families and to see the impact these experiences have had on our club members. I’d like to encourage anybody who is able to find a way to get involved with this amazing organization, because it is truly a life-changing experience.”
MJCW’s community improvement chair, Tiffany Fox, oversaw the project. Club members recognized the generosity of its community partners in the project: Leah Garcia, Connie Williams Southwell, Freedom Logistics, Macie Chitty Hegwood, The Flossy Peach, Charlsie Blue, Southern Regional Technical College, Chrissy Forehand and Heritage Church Women’s Small Groups, Lifespring Community Church, Brainstorm Marketing LLC, Weeks Auction Company, Forever Southern Boutique, Blue Willow Boutique, Klutch 21 Boutique, Eyes On You Boutique, Hallie’s Place, Coffee on the Rocks, Doerun’s Delicious Delights, Hometown Bar and Grill, Cranford’s, Turner’s Dress and Dale Rickett. Dustmade, Doerun's Delicious Delights, Chick-fil-A Moultrie, Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, Megan Southwell and E8 CrossFit.
