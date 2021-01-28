MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently wrapped up the Coats for Kids drive to collect new or gently used coats to help local children in our community during the colder months.
Kiwanis sent out a big "Thank you!" to community members and also to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for their generous support. Colquitt Regional's Financial Analyst, Caleb Morris, oversees a committee in charge of deciding where charitable donations will be distributed. This committee selected the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie Coats for Kids drive to receive funds in addition to a generous annual donation from the hospital.
"The employees of Colquitt Regional Medical Center are always happy to give back and support charities and the Colquitt County community," said Morris.
As coats were delivered to Cox Elementary School, Social Worker Stephanie Hardy shared her excitement at seeing so many coats in larger sizes: "That's one thing we hear about all the time - we need bigger coats. We (usually) get lots of the smaller sized coats, but this year we had a need for the bigger ones. This is great!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.