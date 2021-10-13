Robert Duggan, center, smiles as his fellow Kiwanians sing "Happy Birthday." The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently celebrated Duggan's 90th birthday at its September meeting. Duggan joined the club in 1955 and has served as a past president. While he now lives in Sandersville, Ga., with his wife, he is still an active supporter of his home club and attends meetings when he is in town.