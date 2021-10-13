MOULTRIE, Ga. — Robert Duggan, center, smiles as his fellow Kiwanians sing "Happy Birthday." The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently celebrated Duggan's 90th birthday at its September meeting. Duggan joined the club in 1955 and has served as a past president. While he now lives in Sandersville, Ga., with his wife, he is still an active supporter of his home club and attends meetings when he is in town.
Kiwanis Club celebrates Robert Duggan's 90th birthday
Edith L. King, 100, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Pruitt Health-Sunrise Nursing Home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Feliciano Reyes Guzman, 56, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangments have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Teresa Lynn "TT" Taylor Leija, 62 of Lenox, Ga, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
