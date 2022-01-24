MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently delivered coats it had collected through its Coats for Kids collection drive.
In partnership with Modern Cleaners, Carriage Cleaners and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Department, the club sponsored its annual drive to collect new and gently used coats for local children this winter. In addition to coat donations, Amanda Adams, Colquitt Regional Medical Center's Employee Committee president, recently presented a generous monetary donation to help purchase coats.
From left are Keith Brown, Kiwanis committee chair; Stephanie Hardy, school social worker at Cox Elementary School; Kristi Gonzales, principal of Cox Elementary; O'Tessa Pelham, Cox assistant principal; and Bradley Grantham, Kiwanis committee co-chair.
