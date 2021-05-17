MOULTRIE, Ga. — At this year’s Kiwanis Club Governor’s Rally held on April 16, Governor George Elkins presented a Leadership Medallion to Connie Fritz.
The Governor’s Leadership Medallion is a special recognition for Kiwanians within the Georgia District who have exemplified outstanding leadership skills by strengthening their club, division, and/or the district furthering the mission of Kiwanis International.
Fritz is the president of the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie.
