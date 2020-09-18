MOULTRIE, Ga. – Three members of the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie were recently honored with the Kiwanis International Distinguished Member Award for the 2018-2019 club year.
Sarah Adams, Alicia Horkan and Connie Fritz were recently honored during a meeting of the local club.
A Distinguished Georgia Kiwanian is someone who embodies the spirt of Kiwanis through leadership, friendship and service, the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie said in a press release. The four areas a member must achieve to be awarded with this designation include Membership and Education, Community Impact, Our Kiwanis Image, and Financial Viability.
Membership and Education focuses on excellence in building a stronger membership base through inviting potential new members to attend club meetings and learn about Kiwanis.
Community Impact is met through participation in at least two club projects through the Kiwanis club’s signature project. The two club projects for the Kiwanis club of Moultrie are the annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and Radio Day, where club members read ads from local businesses. Each of these fundraisers go toward several of the club’s community projects including the Colquitt County Special Olympics, children’s books, T-ball sponsorships, local grants and scholarships, BUG Program, Terrific Kids, and many others.
Strengthening the Kiwanis brand is demonstrated through knowledge gained by attending at least two district training opportunities.
Financial Viability is met by supporting Kiwanis fundraising and leading by example as an individual donor.
Each of these members has gone above and beyond in their service and dedication to the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie and for our community, the club said.
