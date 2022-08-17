A delegation from Kiwanis International and Georgia District Kiwanis joined the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie, chartered on June 13, 1922, for a Centennial Celebration. Back row, from left, are George Elkins, Georgia District Governor 2020-2021; Dewey Smith, Kiwanis International Trustee 2014-2015; Bill Davis, Division 13 Lt. Governor; Byron Mullican, Georgia District Governor; Darryl Gumz, Georgia District Governor-Elect; Bill Lieber, Kiwanis International President 1992-1993; and Louie Stripling, Kiwanis Club of Moultrie President. Front row, from left, are Alexia Lieber, Georgia Kiwanis Executive Director, Katrina Baranko, Kiwanis International Vice President and Barbara Wilber, Division 13 Lt. Governor 2020-2021.