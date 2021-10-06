Kiwanis Club of Moultrie expands Stuff a Stocking Campaign
- Staff Reports
-
-
MOULTRIE, Ga. — For the second year the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is spearheading the Stuff a Stocking Campaign to benefit the Children's Cheer and Toy Shop.
Last year the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Moultrie Service League, Moultrie Federated Guild, Moultrie Junior Woman's Club, SWAT, The Federated Club of Moultrie and many individuals made it possible to fill over 800 stockings.
The goal this year is 1,200. Several local seamstresses have taken on the challenge of creating one-of-a-kind beautiful stockings for the cause. In the photo, local Kiwanis members admire their handiwork.
If you would like to make a donation please send a check to Kiwanis Club of Moultrie, P.O. Box 1421, Moultrie, GA 31768.
For more information on making stockings call Connie Fritz at 985-1922.
VERO BEACH, FL.- William Olen Dodson, Sr. 65, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Archbold Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
ADEL [mdash]ADEL, GA.- Gilbert Charles Sharpe, age 66, of Adel passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA, following a brief illness. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangement. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
