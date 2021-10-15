Kiwanis Club of Moultrie officers pass the torch
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie welcomed Division 13 Lt. Governor Bill Davis to officiate the 2021-2022 Officer Installation at a recent meeting.
Davis emphasized the roles each new position is responsible for as new officers and directors approached the front of the room to formally accept their duties.
New directors are Mary Beth Watson, John Selby, Justin Cox, and Daniel Dunn. Returning directors are Collin Batchelor, Keith Brown, and J.D. Sears.
New officers starting their duties in October are President Louie Stripling, President-Elect Alicia Horkan, Vice President Sarah Adams, Treasurer Ken Turnipseed and Secretary Sonya Aldridge.
From left are Ken Turnipseed, Sarah Adams, Alicia Horkan, Louie Stripling, Bill Davis, Sonya Aldridge, Connie Fritz, Justin Cox and Daniel Dunn. Not pictured are Mary Beth Watson and John Selby
