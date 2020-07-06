MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently honored three local scholarship winners who have shown excellence in extracurricular activities, leadership, and academics.
The Elsie Creech Memorial Scholarship is given to a student who has demonstrated the ability to undertake college work and participate in extracurricular activities. This year’s recipient excelled on the golf course and in the classroom while working on numerous community service projects.
Her Key Club involvement included Trick or Treating for Unicef, decorating for the Male Beauty Pageant, and participating in the Homecoming parade. As a Peer Leadership member, she helped fundraise for Relay for Life, chaired the Homecoming Parade Committee her junior year, and participated in many projects to promote fellowship and school spirit at CCHS. She was a member of National Honor Society and a CCHS Student Ambassador. Each summer, she volunteered with Youth Golf Clinics. An active member of Trinity Baptist Church, she volunteered with Children’s Church.
She accomplished all of this while maintaining a 99.5 GPA and a class rank of 14 of 569.
Math teacher Dana Cook described her as “an extraordinary young lady in so many ways. Outside of the classroom, she demonstrates her diligence and dedication in all of her involvements. Inside of the classroom, she consistently shows her internal motivation and drive to be prepared for her future.”
The recipient of the Elsie Creech Memorial Scholarship is Madison Willis.
——
The William B. Withers Memorial Scholarship is presented to a student who has proven to be an outstanding leader. This year’s recipient has been a Key Club officer the past two years. She coordinated social media posts for the club, participated in Trick or Treat for Unicef, volunteered at the Expo, and helped with pancake breakfasts at Spring Fling and Norman Park Elementary School.
As a member of the Peer Leadership Team, she was responsible for planning pep rallies, student vs. staff flag football games as well as other projects. She said leading the execution of these events taught her time management, organization, public speaking, event planning, and patience. She was a star on the soccer field and the volleyball court and battled back from an ACL tear during her junior year to play her senior season.
She volunteers at First Baptist church in the First Kidz ministry and is an active member of the youth group where she participates in many mission and service projects. She had a lead role in the CCHS production of “Children of Eden.” She has a beautiful voice and participated in the Packer Idol competition as a sophomore.
She completed these activities and more while maintaining a part time job through the work-based learning program at CCHS. Her work-based learning instructor, Gail Thompson, describes her as a “beautiful person inside and out”—someone who is “respected by her peers and CCHS staff.” She was selected to represent her peers on Homecoming Court each of her years at CCHS. She did all of this while maintaining a class rank of 19 out of 569.
The recipient of the William B. Withers Memorial Scholarship is Ragan Harden.
——
The Nita Belle Scarbrough Memorial Scholarship is presented to a student who has achieved exemplary grades and test scores while participating in extracurricular activities.
This year’s recipient served as president of two of the high school’s most active clubs, Key Club and FCCLA and as captain of the soccer team. Her Key Club involvement included volunteering at the pancake breakfast, radio day, Trick or Treat for Unicef, Artoberfest, GEAR Field Day, Expo, and much more. As president of FCCLA, she planned and implemented a race to benefit the Humane Society and raised $1,200. Among other things, the funds covered medical expenses for a dog named Coco who was then able to be adopted.
She volunteers with the Forgotten Initiative, the YMCA, the Children’s Cheer Toy Shop, and reads with Pre-K students. She is a member of the First Baptist Youth group and Friendship Alliance Church. She leads a book study on Stand for Life in conjunction with Hope House. She is employed part-time as a receptionist at Whelchel and Carlton. She is a member of the National Honors Society and made Dean’s List each semester as a Dual Enrolled student at Southern Regional Technical College.
Key Club advisor, Laura Storey, describes her as a student who “has shown a dedication to helping others and to her academics and education.”
With a GPA of 101.89, she is ranked 3rd in her class. The recipient of the Nita Belle Scarbrough Memorial Scholarship is Chloe Sumner.
