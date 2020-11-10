MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Oct. 29, the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie honored two Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) students as the inaugural recipients of the Jack N. Gay Scholarship.
The scholarships are given to Colquitt County students enrolled at Southern Regional Technical College with demonstrated success in their program of study and excellent career potential. The 2020 recipients were Hannah Raffield and Blake Smith, both of Moultrie.
Jack Gay attended the meeting and was able to meet and congratulate the students receiving his namesake scholarship. Gay served as president of the former Moultrie Technical College, now SRTC, from 1983 to 1994. He is a long-time member and secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie. Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members, and partners dedicated to improving the lives of young people one community at a time.
Radiologic Technology student Hannah Raffield remarked that she is excited for her future career opportunities and thankful to be able to get a quality education so close to home. The Radiologic Technology Program is one of the most rigorous programs at Southern Regional. Raffield has performed as an exemplary student in that program while working as both a realtor with Alderman Classic Realty and as a bartender at The Square Restaurant.
SRTC President Jim Glass noted Raffield’s character, work ethic, and leadership potential in his support of her scholarship application. Current employer Carrie Viohl said, “Hannah is a people-person who will have incredible bedside manner. She is sunny, warm, and positive. I believe that with her incredible optimism, she can accomplish any task, no matter how daunting.”
Electrical Construction and Maintenance student Blake Smith said that he is grateful for the educational opportunities at Southern Regional Technical College because they have challenged him to think deeply, share ideas, express himself, reason, and contribute to the world around him intelligently. As a child, Smith’s passion was building with Lego Blocks and working with his father and grandfather on carpentry and electrical projects. In high school, he was a dual enrollment student in the Carpentry program at Southern Regional Technical College. He completed the Carpentry program and is now continuing his education in the Electrical program. Instructors Kenneth Robison and Stephen Mathis each noted Smith’s remarkable work ethic, aptitude for leadership, and problem-solving skills.
Glass spoke to Moultrie’s Kiwanians after the scholarships were awarded. He said that Raffield and Smith are examples of the caliber of students that SRTC consistently attracts, trains, and graduates into successful careers. He thanked Gay for laying the foundation of excellence in technical education during his time as president of the former Moultrie Tech and thanked the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie for creating the Jack N. Gay Scholarship in Gay’s honor.
“Southern Regional Technical College is your college,” said Glass. “It is SRTC’s tireless determination to meet the educational and workforce development needs of each of our 11 counties. Support from community-minded organizations like the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is tremendously important as we work together to provide a bright future for our entire region.”
