MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie partners with the Colquitt County Arts Center each year to host an adjudicated exhibit for students in sixth through 12th grades during Youth Art Month in March.
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie also covers the district competition registration fee for the students who placed first in the local art show and assumes the responsibility of transporting the art to the district competition in support of these students. The Moultrie Federated Guild co-hosted and provided refreshments for the exhibit opening.
This year’s local winners include:
• Best of show: Phuc Phan.
• 6th Grade: 1st place, Mayra Perez.
• 7th Grade: 1st, Madelynn Bonin; 2nd, Cecelia Robison; 3rd, Milagro Moran Lopez.
• 8th Grade: 1st, Nylah Wood; 2nd, Ry'Asia Bigelow; 3rd, Rane Kusek.
• 9th Grade: 1st, Eva Perez; 2nd, Laura Bernal: 3rd, Amairanis Gonzaga Cartas.
• 10th Grade: 1st, Isabel Avera; 2nd, Emily Robison; 3rd, Mason Bailor.
• 11th Grade: 1st, Phuc Phan; 2nd, Alexandra Lorenzo; 3rd, Jenna Grier.
- 12th Grade: 1st, Armando Barajas; 2nd, Lanee Massey; 3rd, Marlene Carranza.
For more than 40 years the Georgia District of Kiwanis Art and Music Showcase has provided students with the opportunity to demonstrate their talents in a competitive atmosphere with students from across the state. Students have received certificates, awards and scholarships in recognition of their talent and efforts.
In 2019, the Georgia District Kiwanis Foundation provided a total of $7,500 in the art contest with the first-place award in the contest receiving an educational scholarship in the amount of $3,500.
The Georgia District competition will take place in Gainesville, Georgia on April 23. Until the artwork must be packed for the trip to Gainesville, it will be available to view in the Traverse Gallery of the Colquitt County Arts Center.
