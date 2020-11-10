MOULTRIE, Ga. — Bobby Johnson was a long-time member of Kiwanis. Prior to joining the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie on April 18, 1985, Johnson was a member of the Thomasville Kiwanis Club. He was a dedicated leader throughout his time as a Kiwanian and in addition to years of service on the Reception Committee, served as a director for the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 club years. Climbing the leadership ladder, he served as vice president from 2016-2017, president-elect from 2017-2018 and president from 2018-2019, a role he took to heart and worked hard to ensure the sustainability and vivacity of the club’s role in the community. During this time, he helped create a database to streamline efforts for Radio Day, one of the club’s most important fundraisers. Johnson continued to serve Kiwanis even when he was not feeling well due to health issues. He passed away this year after a long battle with an illness.
In addition to his commitment to the club’s organization and structure, he had a heart for people that has left a lasting impression on many members:
“I will always remember Bobby as such a sweet and kind person. He always had a way of making you feel special. I miss seeing his sweet smile,” said Dena Jackson.
“Bobby was an outstanding president and leader — always thinking of the members and the good of the organization,” said Jack Gay. “It was a pleasure to serve as his secretary. (He was also an excellent postmaster.) He performed these duties even though his health was not good.”
“Mr. Bobby was one of the first Kiwanians I met when I moved to Moultrie in 2015,” Sarah Adams said. “He had a big, warm smile and would walk up to personally greet me at every meeting. I went from being ‘just an outsider’ visiting a Kiwanis Club for the first time to a full-blown member that joined our PR Committee in just a matter of weeks thanks to his kindness, persistence, and positive attitude. I miss him terribly.”
The Walter Zeller Fellowship was created to support the Eliminate Project: a combined effort of Kiwanis International and UNICEF to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. This disease causes an infant to have extreme pain and sensitivity to light and touch, but is easily treated with a series of vaccines. The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie Board has elected to give a donation to the Walter Zeller Fellowship in Johnson’s memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.