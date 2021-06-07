MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School art educator and Art Club advisor Whitney Pitts proudly introduced Mimi La at a recent Kiwanis Club of Moultrie meeting as the 2021 art contest winner. Students competed in different categories for each grade and the winners were invited to the Kiwanis meeting for personal recognition. La is shown with her award-winning masterpieces.
Kiwanis Club salutes art contest winner
Burt Allmond Spence, Sr., 70, of Camilla passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 at The Oak Shed (James Lee Adams Farms, 5841 South Curve Rd, Camilla) with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Lunch will …
MOULTRIE, GA - Lawson Lane Whitley, 80, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home. Cobb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
