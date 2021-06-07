Mimi La

 Kiwanis Club of Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School art educator and Art Club advisor Whitney Pitts proudly introduced Mimi La at a recent Kiwanis Club of Moultrie meeting as the 2021 art contest winner. Students competed in different categories for each grade and the winners were invited to the Kiwanis meeting for personal recognition. La is shown with her award-winning masterpieces.

