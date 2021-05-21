MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie celebrated late member Bobby Johnson in the presence of his family at a recent meeting.
His widow, Gail Johnson shared, “Bobby was devoted to the Kiwanis Club. He adored his Kiwanis family just as he did his own blood. It was one of his favorite things in the world and he cherished his time and fellowship with other Kiwanis members.
“He was very proud of his membership and served his community with pride,” she said.
Johnson was a long-time member of Kiwanis, serving from 1985 until his passing. Kiwanis Board members believed one of the best ways to honor his commitment to the club and dedicated service to the community, was to make a donation in his name to the Walter Zeller Fellowship.
The Walter Zeller Fellowship was created to support the Eliminate Project: a combined effort of Kiwanis International and UNICEF to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. This disease causes an infant to have extreme pain and sensitivity to light and touch, but is easily treated with a series of vaccines.
The club provided the Johnson family with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Walter Zeller Fellowship, a Kiwanis International pin, and Zeller medallion in honor of Johnson’s service.
