Kiwanis Club takes over airwaves for Radio Day

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie enjoyed hosting its annual Radio Day fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 25, especially after having to cancel its pancake breakfast fundraiser at Downtown Moultrie's Spring Fling due to COVID concerns.
During Radio Day, Kiwanians volunteer to read ads submitted by local businesses and organizations. Spots may be purchased for $25 each or at a discounted rate at five radio spots for $100.
Many volunteers look forward to Radio Day as a chance to test their radio voices and banter with one another between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Football, weather, and on-the-spot math problems were all up for grabs as readers laughed through the morning hours.
Funders responded with an estimated $5,600, which the club will pour back into the community to support local youth in many ways including scholarships, sports sponsorships, Coats for Kids, Special Olympics, children's library books, and grade support and character-building programs like Bringing Up Grades (BUGS) and Terrific Kids and many more.
