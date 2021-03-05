Kiwanis Club

From left, Children's Library Director Erin Honeycutt, Kiwanis Club President Connie Fritz, Kiwanis Club Vice President Alicia Horkan and Sarah Adams, Kiwanis Club PR coordinator, display some of the books the club has donated to the Children's Library.

 Kiwanis Club of Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. — In this time of continued isolation and uncertainty, one of the most fascinating escapes can be found in the pages of a good book. Fulfilling the Kiwanis mission to "improve the world one child, one community at a time," the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently donated brand new books to the Children's Library by the armload. 

The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie upholds a tradition of providing a book for their guest speakers to sign every week, the club said in a press release. The books vary in genre and reading level and are donated quarterly to ensure a steady stream of new books for youth at the library. 

"The library is so appreciative of the Kiwanis Club's support!" Children's Library director Erin Honeycutt said, "Donations are a great help to us in pursuing our mission to serve the children and families of our community with a variety of materials for learning and entertainment. "

Honeycutt added that community members can stay informed about the library's latest news, programs, and services by visiting mccls.org and following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcclsfriendsYou are also eligible for a free library card if you live, work, or go to school in Georgia.

