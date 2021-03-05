MOULTRIE, Ga. — In this time of continued isolation and uncertainty, one of the most fascinating escapes can be found in the pages of a good book. Fulfilling the Kiwanis mission to "improve the world one child, one community at a time," the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently donated brand new books to the Children's Library by the armload.
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie upholds a tradition of providing a book for their guest speakers to sign every week, the club said in a press release. The books vary in genre and reading level and are donated quarterly to ensure a steady stream of new books for youth at the library.
"The library is so appreciative of the Kiwanis Club's support!" Children's Library director Erin Honeycutt said, "Donations are a great help to us in pursuing our mission to serve the children and families of our community with a variety of materials for learning and entertainment. "
Honeycutt added that community members can stay informed about the library's latest news, programs, and services by visiting mccls.org and following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcclsfriends. You are also eligible for a free library card if you live, work, or go to school in Georgia.
