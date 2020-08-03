MOULTRE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently hosted a special guest speaker who left with more than applause after her presentation.
As part of its literacy mission for youth in the community, the club has a tradition where every guest speaker signs a book that is to be donated to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Children's Library.
The Children's Library director, Erin Honeycutt, recently shared many of the great things happening at the library in spite of COVID-19. Kiwanis presented her with donations after her presentation. Curbside services have resumed (Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) so residents and families can resume their reading adventures.
For more information, check out MCCLS.org or call 229-985-6540.
