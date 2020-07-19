MOULTRIE, Ga. — Thomas Lance Giles, son of Darren and Noel Giles of Norman Park, was presented the 2020 Colquitt County Farm Bureau scholarship recently.
Lance plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the fall and major in Agronomy Plant & Animal Science.
From left are Kendall Jimmerson, chairman, Colquitt County Farm Bureau Promotion & Education Committee; Lance Giles; and Stanley Bass, president, Colquitt County Farm Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.