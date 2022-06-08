MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce partnered this year with C.A. Gray Junior High School for a Leaders of Tomorrow Club. The purpose of the club is to motivate and build leadership skills of every member who joins. Club advisor Casey Dudley and Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tommie Beth Willis are pictured along with members of the 2021-22 Leaders of Tomorrow Club.
Leaders of Tomorrow club forms
