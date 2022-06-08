C.A. Gray Leaders of Tomorrow

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce partnered this year with C.A. Gray Junior High School for a Leaders of Tomorrow Club. The purpose of the club is to motivate and build leadership skills of every member who joins. Club advisor Casey Dudley and Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tommie Beth Willis are pictured along with members of the 2021-22 Leaders of Tomorrow Club.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce partnered this year with C.A. Gray Junior High School for a Leaders of Tomorrow Club. The purpose of the club is to motivate and build leadership skills of every member who joins. Club advisor Casey Dudley and Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tommie Beth Willis are pictured along with members of the 2021-22 Leaders of Tomorrow Club.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you