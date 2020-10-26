MOULTRIE, Ga. — In fulfilling the commitment to promote good health, mental stimulation, and social engagement for its residents during the pandemic, Legacy Village at Park Regency and its sister facilities across the Southeast have teamed up with Lee University to enroll 250 seniors in a virtual arts learning program hosted by Artist-in-Residence Maestro Bob Bernhardt.
In weekly webinars streamed every Friday in October, Maestro Bernhardt, artist-in-residence at Lee University and Principal Pops Conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra, explores and discusses pieces of music from the Middle Ages to modern-day and dives into how they can ignite emotions in listeners.
Titled “Pandemic Playlist,” these virtual classes feature Bernhardt talking about and playing excerpts from classical and film music that has helped him navigate these uncharted waters. Each online session features the music of reflection, gratitude, joy, and triumph, the music of all kinds that both soothes and enriches the spirit.
“The residents of Legacy Village at Park Regency have always enjoyed outings and field trips, but with the pandemic and increased precautions, our facility has worked to find engaging activities for our residents. We have collaborated with Lee University to bring a wonderful program to our residents and all the residents in the Legacy Senior Living network of facilities. Our residents love the Encore Program because it is fun and the discussions with Maestro Bernhardt are very informative and engaging,” said Allen Chambers, executive director for Legacy Village at Park Regency.
“Programs like this are much more than a leisure activity for our residents. This type of engagement is a very positive factor in promoting good health for seniors. The social and cognitive engagement help keep their minds working and staying sharp, which is of course essential in the aging process,” said Barry Ray, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Senior Living, which manages Legacy Village at Park Regency.
Of the approximately 500 students enrolled in the Encore program this semester, 250 are residents of Legacy Village at Park Regency and its sister facilities across the Legacy Senior Living network in five Southeastern states. Legacy Senior Living has covered the $25 enrollment fee for each resident who wished to enroll.
“Lee University has done an outstanding job of adapting to virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re beyond grateful for the opportunity to provide our residents with this enriching experience in the arts,” said Chambers.
Each student, including Legacy Village at Park Regency enrollees, will have the opportunity to participate in a graduation ceremony in November to celebrate the knowledge gained throughout the course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.