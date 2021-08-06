MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System wrapped up its "Tales and Tails" Summer Reading Program with a stuffed pet adoption "paw-ty" for readers who completed 1,500 minutes.
A total of 39 participants completed 1,500 minutes, with a total of 102,000 minutes read by all participants in the children's and teen summer reading programs.
This year's summer reading program was made possible by the continued support of IFCO Seedlings.
