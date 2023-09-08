AMERICUS — On Aug. 16, more than 500 incoming freshmen — the largest freshman class in GSW history — began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University. The following local students were among the freshman class:

  • Talia Esther of Coolidge.
  • Tara Eubanks of Sale City.
  • Jenna Grier of Moultrie.
  • Annabelle Kinsey of Moultrie.
  • Jurnei Martin of Moultrie.
  • Latorial Palmer of Coolidge.
  • Shatorial Palmer of Coolidge.
  • Macy Taylor of Ochlocknee.
  • Landen Wiggins of Moultrie.

First-year students were officially welcomed to the university community at the Freshman Convocation held Aug. 15. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a significant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.

