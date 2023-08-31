New members of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program at Georgia Southwestern State University include, from left back row, Jordan Ellis, Macy Taylor and Olivia Wright; middle row, Megan Pitts, Taylor Paul, Talia Esther, Carly Reneau, Jeanna Shivers, Alana Beddow, Toni Clark, Mason Hunnicutt and Jacob Turner; and front row, Tamya Turner, Trinity Poague, Taylor Queener, Simone Gillispie, Maggie McDonald, Siara Moore, Callie Miller, Alainey Breaux, Kaytlyn Prevatt and Madeline Taylor.