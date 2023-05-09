ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week.
"We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023," said President Jere W. Morehead. "Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia."
Moultrie-area students who are scheduled to graduate from UGA include:
- Carey L Tyler of Moultrie is a candidate for a MHA Health Administration.
- Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hart of Moultrie is a candidate for a BSA Hospitality & Food Indust Mgmt.
- Aubrey Nicole Baker of Coolidge is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Kelliann Marie Howell of Moultrie is a candidate for a MED Workforce Education.
- Sydney Chambers Lamberth of Sale City is a candidate for a BSA Agricultural Communication.
- Mary Logan Tostenson of Moultrie is a candidate for a MS Crop and Soil Sciences.
- Lillian Claire Fagan of Moultrie is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Sara Haley Newman of Ochlocknee is a candidate for a BSA Biological Science.
- Chloe Madison Sumner of Moultrie is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Emily Kaytlynn Dukes of Ochlocknee is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Clifton Dean Edwards of Sale City is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness and BSA Agricultural and Applied Econ.
- Blake McCoy Redding of Moultrie is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Cameron Alexander Carr of Moultrie is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Gracie Kayln Pollock of Doerun is a candidate for a BSA Biological Science.
- Johnston Elisha Whitaker of Moultrie is a candidate for a BS Biology.
The spring graduate ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Both ceremonies will take place in Sanford Stadium. Leah Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran, UGA alumna and All-American for the GymDogs, will deliver the spring Undergraduate Commencement address. Charles S. Bullock, University Professor of Public and International Affairs and Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor, will deliver the Graduate Commencement address.
