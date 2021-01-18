NAMI Moultrie has experienced the challenges that many businesses have confronted over the past several months and likely will continue to face in the months to come. In-person educational meetings, support groups, and NAMI educational courses remain suspended until the threat of Covid has diminished, and events that NAMI Moultrie supported have been cancelled. We miss the community outreach and long to once again be a presence at Teen Maze, National Night Out, CIT trainings, and scores of Health Fairs. This is what NAMI is about, and we know it makes a difference.
On the bright side, we have been able to partner with other organizations to remain connected. We collaborated with our Chamber of Commerce by sharing mental health information for their email blasts. We supported Moultrie Police Department’s Back to School, Trick or Treat, and Holiday Party events, and when Georgia Pines requested additional backpacks for their homeless clients, we were able to meet that need with assistance from Heritage Storehouse. During the holiday season, we purchased warm clothing for individuals in need and are grateful that Jase Bass with Life Under the Son came to our aid and handled distribution. To begin the new year, our leadership committee approved a contribution to the Colquitt County Food Bank, which serves individuals significantly impacted by the pandemic.
Colquitt County Arts Center has hosted our Holiday Celebration in the past with entertainment and The Federated Guild prepared delicious goodies for the refreshment table. Covid made that impossible this year, but Arts Center Executive Director Connie Fritz put together an alternate plan. She and Kim Yarbrough, program director, assembled 80 goodie bags, each with a sweet treat and an art activity complete with supplies and instructions. NAMI delivered them to Turning Point Hospital for distribution.
Our annual fundraiser, NAMIWalks Southwest Georgia, did not take place this year. The risks were much too great. Instead of soliciting donations, we contacted our previous sponsors, asking that they take care of their own mental health and to be keenly aware of the health of their employees, friends, and family members. Sponsors surprised us with generous donations anyway.
Under the leadership of dedicated advocate and CEO Judy Payne, Turning Point Hospital made the decision to continue their customary fall fundraising activities to benefit NAMI Moultrie. Employees participated in various enjoyable events, including a cake auction, and each department raffled a gift basket to raise funds in the weeks leading up to the holidays. We are grateful that Turning Point has been a faithful, generous partner from the very beginning of our mental health efforts ten years ago.
Our partnership with the Volunteer Committee at Colquitt Regional Medical Center is growing. They sent a financial donation, but asked for a service project so they could help in additional ways. NAMI is providing the material, and these busy volunteers will supply the manpower to distribute NAMI Moultrie information to local medical offices.
Shortly after Christmas, Father Stan Christian called to say St. Margaret of Scotland Episcopal Church was sending a donation to NAMI Moultrie. We are grateful they have joined our NAMI family.
As a result of anecdotal evidence and emerging data from respected sources, we are acutely aware that the pandemic has affected the mental health of even the healthiest individuals. NAMI’s mission is more important now than ever. Virtual support groups have helped relieve the stress of isolation somewhat, but there is nothing like being able to actually be in the presence of friends.
Our single in person event took place in early December when we hosted “Say Hey Day” at Main Street Park to kick off the holiday season. Everyone observed recommended guidelines and enjoyed seeing each other. We gave all children a NAMI Stress Star, and their parents were given a brochure explaining what NAMI Moultrie is all about.
We pledge to continue our work to educate, support, and advocate for mental health resources during this pandemic and beyond.
Best regards and stay well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.