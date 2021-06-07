MOULTRIE, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club members met recently to celebrate Odelle Cato’s 100th birthday.
Cato has been an active garden club member for many years. She took her guests back to the 1920s and ’30s with memories of her earlier days, through to the present. She has seen a lot of changes during her 100 years of life.
Cato also shared her art work hanginon her walls. She discovered she could sketch and paint at age 90. Her love of flowers and nature has not changed. Many of her paintings are landscapes and flowers. She continues to paint weekly during art classes offered at Magnolia Manor Senior, where she is a resident.
