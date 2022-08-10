DOERUN, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club recently presented a children’s book to the Doerun Library in memory of Odelle Cato, former Doerun librarian and Magnolia Garden Club member.
Cato served as Doerun librarian for 26 years. She also was a member of the Magnolia Garden Club about 35 years before her death in 2021 at 100 years of age.
The book donated was a children’s book authored by Tom Darbyshire, formerly of Moultrie, titled “Who Grew My Soup.”
