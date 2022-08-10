Magnolia Garden Club

From left, Faye Rowe, Magnolia Garden Club president, and Gloria Cato Smith, the  daughter of Odelle Cato, present the book “Who Grew my Soup” to Stephenie Enfinger, Doerun librarian, as garden club member Joyce Berg looks on.

 Magnolia Garden Club

DOERUN, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club recently presented a children’s book to the Doerun Library in memory of Odelle Cato, former Doerun librarian and Magnolia Garden Club member.

Cato served as Doerun librarian for 26 years. She also was a member of the Magnolia Garden Club about 35 years before her death in 2021 at 100 years of age.

The book donated was a children’s book authored by Tom Darbyshire, formerly of Moultrie, titled “Who Grew My Soup.” 

 

