MOULTRIE, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club honored Ruby Bowermeister on her 96th birthday at the home of Mary Phillips.
Ruby has been a member of the Magnolia Garden Club for about 30 years and has held many offices and was president from 2001 to 2005. She is currently the chaplain and always shares an interesting story with her Bible reading. Ruby is such a pleasant person and she is always smiling. She never refuses a job when asked. The annual luncheon was an assortment of salads and a beautiful birthday cake and coffee. The members sang Happy Birthday to Ruby.
Faye Rowe, president, opened the business meeting with a warm welcome. Ruby gave a heartwarming devotion and a blessing for the meal. Faye recognized each member for their service. She presented each member with a potted daffodil bulb, a scented candle and a thank you card. Special recognition was given to Ruby for her past performances. Lorena Barhite gave each member an updated yearbook.
Magnolia Garden Club will be going to Birdsong Nature Center for the April 7 meeting. The club will meet at Joyce Berg’s house at 9 o’clock to go to Birdsong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.