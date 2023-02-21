MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club met Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Museum of Colquitt County.
After a brief meeting, members enjoyed a very interesting program presented by Darlene Cox of Crossroads For Her. Cox presented the vision and mission statements for the organization, and shared volunteer opportunities.
Following the program, club members made carriers for their horticulture specimens to be brought in each month. The containers were donated by Whitney Johnson of Cairo Nutrition. The containers were hot-glued to a precut piece of wood, and connected to a dowel in the middle. Club members enjoyed decorating their carriers, and will enjoy them for many years to come.
