CAMILLA, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club met at Eagle’s Nest Café in Camilla, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 5. After the meeting, members enjoyed a delicious meal provided by the culinary students at Mitchell-Baker High School. The Culinary Program is under the direction of Lillibel Wingate.
Magnolia Garden Club lunches at Eagle's Nest Cafe
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elijah Zane Partain 19, of Moultrie, GA. Passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Eva Aline McCall Jarvis,83, of Moultrie, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Don Smith, 68, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Albany man found with drugs, guns
- Valdosta snake scare suspect pleads guilty
- Herschel Walker brings his Senate campaign to Moultrie
- Suspect charged with felony in mail theft case
- Driver sought in multi-county chase
- Crime reports for Nov. 19, 2021
- Crime reports for Nov. 16, 2021
- Crime reports for Nov. 17, 2021
- Crime reports for Nov. 15, 2021
- Moultrie prepares for a return to Christmas traditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.