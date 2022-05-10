Magnolia Garden Club meets

Submitted photo

The Magnolia Garden Club met at the Colquitt County Museum on April 7. After the general meeting, several club members shared cuttings and bulbs from their gardens. Faye Rowe shared aloe, bird of paradise, parsley seed and wildflower seed. Mary Phillips shared fern and seeds from plants in her yard. Francene Pitts shared cuttings from a plumeria plant. Each lady discussed how and when to plant the cuttings.