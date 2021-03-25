MOULTRIE, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club recently planted a Savannah holly tree on the Okapilco Elementary School grounds in memory of Grace Mims O’Kelley, a Magnolia Garden Club member.
O’Kelley’s father drove an Okapilco school bus for a number of years. Her brother attended Okapilco Elementary and her sister-in-law, Shirley Mims, served in the school cafeteria for four years. Also, her two great-grandchildren are presently enrolled there.
Tracey Cato, owner and operator of the Thigpen Trail Bamboo Farm in Doerun assisted in planting the tree. Cato is the grandson of Odelle Cato, the garden club’s oldest member, who’ll celebrate her 100th birthday April 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.