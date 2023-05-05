MOULTRIE — Magnolia Garden Club recently planted two fruit trees at the facility of Crossroads for Her. This ministry provides opportunities for women who have reached a crossroad in their lives of hopelessness to a life of hope. Crossroads for Her helps nurture women residents spiritually and helps them develop skills to become a productive and independent citizen of the community. Crossroads for Her operates totally from the donations of the community. For more information about Crossroads for Her, call Darlene Cox at 229-850-0413.

